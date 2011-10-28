Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ASCOT CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.79 573 mln

(+560.4 pct) (-95.2 pct) Operating prft 367 mln loss 381 mln Recurring prft 116 mln loss 697 mln Net

prft 106 mln loss 494 mln EPS

prft Y4.63 loss Y27.99 Diluted EPS Y4.55

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Ascot Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

