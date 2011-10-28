Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ASCOT CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.79 573 mln
(+560.4 pct) (-95.2 pct)
Operating prft 367 mln loss 381 mln
Recurring prft 116 mln loss 697 mln Net
prft 106 mln loss 494 mln EPS
prft Y4.63 loss Y27.99 Diluted
EPS Y4.55
Annual div nil nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Ascot Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
