Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
OSAKA GAS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 559.62 542.18 1.29 trln (+3.2 pct) (+8.1 pct) (+8.7%) Operating 18.89 35.81 71.00
(-47.3 pct) (-42.0 pct) (-19.9%) Recurring 19.46 34.67 70.00 (-43.9 pct) (-42.3 pct) (-15.0%) Net
11.08 19.05 43.50
(-41.8 pct) (-48.4 pct) (-5.4%) EPS Y5.32 Y8.87 Y20.89 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Osaka Gas Co Ltd is a major city gas supplier, catering to customers mainly in Osaka, Kyoto areas in southern Japan.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9532.TK1.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.