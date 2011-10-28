Oct 28 (Reuters) -

HANATEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.06 12.36 Operating 853 mln 447 mln Recurring 720 mln 367 mln Net 702 mln 354 mln

NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9870.TK1.