Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KYUDENKO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 103.67 93.48 253.00 (+10.9 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+1.8%) Operating loss 972 mln loss 661 mln prft 5.40 (-12.7%) Recurring loss 82 mln prft 367 mln prft 6.90
(-85.6 pct) (-12.4%) Net
prft 32 mln loss 77 mln prft 3.50
(-7.3%)
EPS prft Y0.44 loss Y1.04 prft Y47.68 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kyudenko Corp is an electrical engineering company affiliated with Kyushu Electric Power.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.