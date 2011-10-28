Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NANKAI TATSUMURA CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.52 17.30 41.30 (-4.5 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+2.8%) Operating 482 mln 634 mln 960 mln
(-23.9 pct) (+70.5 pct) (-36.1%) Recurring 422 mln 544 mln 710 mln (-22.3 pct) (+91.6 pct) (-47.3%) Net
212 mln 635 mln 680 mln
(-66.5 pct) (+138.3 pct) (+46.8%) EPS Y0.74 Y2.20 Y2.36 Annual div
nil nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Nankai Tatsumura Construction Co Ltd is a contractor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1850.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.