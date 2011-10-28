Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIHON KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 3.00 yen 4.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Nihon Kogyo Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of
concrete and secondary concrete products. If there is no
Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5279.TK1.