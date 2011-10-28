Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 161.49 162.11 331.50 (-0.4 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 20.08 16.01 42.00

(+25.4 pct) (-27.5 pct)

(+9.3%) Recurring 21.03 17.09 43.50 (+23.1 pct) (-23.6 pct) (+8.6%) Net

19.70 9.66 32.00

(+104.0 pct) (-19.4 pct) (+38.0%) EPS Y100.97 Y49.62 Y163.99 Diluted EPS

Y95.15 Y46.75 Annual div Y52.00

Y52.00 -Q2 div Y26.00 Y26.00

-Q4 div Y26.00

Y26.00

NOTE - Nomura Research Institute Ltd is a major SI thinktank belonging to large brokerage and financial group Nomura.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4307.TK1.