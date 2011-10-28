Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 161.49
162.11 331.50
(-0.4 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 20.08 16.01 42.00
(+25.4 pct) (-27.5 pct)
(+9.3%) Recurring 21.03
17.09 43.50
(+23.1 pct) (-23.6 pct) (+8.6%) Net
19.70 9.66 32.00
(+104.0 pct) (-19.4 pct)
(+38.0%) EPS Y100.97
Y49.62 Y163.99 Diluted EPS
Y95.15 Y46.75
Annual div Y52.00
Y52.00
-Q2 div Y26.00 Y26.00
-Q4 div Y26.00
Y26.00
NOTE - Nomura Research Institute Ltd is a major SI
thinktank belonging to large brokerage and financial group
Nomura.
