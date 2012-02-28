Feb 28 (Reuters) -

ALINCO INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 20,2012 March 20,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 32.70 31.48 Operating 2.25 1.85 Recurring 2.20 1.85 Net 1.17 1.02 NOTE - Alinco Inc sells and leases out housing and construction-related equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5933.TK1.