Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ICOM INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.66 10.70 22.62 (+9.0 pct) (-5.0 pct) (+0.4%) Operating 706 mln 157 mln 950 mln

(+348.3 pct) (+30.0%) Recurring 469 mln 74 mln 810 mln (+531.3 pct) (-5.9%) Net

298 mln 6 mln 510 mln

(+4809.6 pct) (+16.9%)

EPS Y20.13 Y0.41

Y34.34 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Icom Inc is a specialised maker of wireless communications equipment.

