Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ICOM INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.66
10.70 22.62
(+9.0 pct) (-5.0 pct) (+0.4%)
Operating 706 mln 157 mln 950 mln
(+348.3 pct)
(+30.0%) Recurring 469 mln
74 mln 810 mln (+531.3
pct) (-5.9%) Net
298 mln 6 mln 510 mln
(+4809.6 pct) (+16.9%)
EPS Y20.13 Y0.41
Y34.34 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Icom Inc is a specialised maker of wireless
communications equipment.
