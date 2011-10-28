Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOKO ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.94 20.55 42.60 (-3.0 pct) (+41.1 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 524 mln 671 mln 700 mln
(-21.8 pct) (+115.1 pct) (-58.4%) Recurring 562 mln 681 mln 720 mln (-17.5 pct) (+172.0 pct) (-57.3%) Net
265 mln 273 mln 390 mln
(-2.8 pct) (+142.6 pct) (-49.4%) EPS Y9.20 Y9.47 Y13.52 Annual div
Y5.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Toko Electric Corp manufactures equiment for power supplies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6921.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.