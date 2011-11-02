Nov 2 (Reuters) -
COSMO OIL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.45 trln
1.30 trln 3.07 trln
(+12.0 pct) (+13.6 pct) (+10.8%)
Operating 27.47 29.69 74.00
(-7.5 pct) (+89.9 pct)
(-28.9%) Recurring 27.61
26.71 72.00
(+3.4 pct) (+31.3 pct) (-25.1%) Net
2.83 1.27 13.00
(+123.7 pct) (-75.5 pct)
(-55.1%) EPS Y3.34
Y1.49 Y15.35 EPS
Y1.44 Annual div
Y8.00
Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Cosmo Oil Co Ltd is a major oil refiner.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
