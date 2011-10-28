Oct 28 (Reuters) -
UP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.12
4.02 8.51
(+2.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+1.7%)
Operating 474 mln 296 mln 806 mln
(+60.1 pct) (+46.0 pct)
(+23.2%) Recurring 483 mln
305 mln 810 mln (+58.0
pct) (+47.0 pct) (+18.5%) Net
277 mln 124 mln 461 mln
(+122.7 pct) (+32.0 pct)
(+30.9%) EPS Y26.89
Y12.66 Y44.80 Shares 10
mln 10 mln Annual div
Y18.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Up Inc operates cram schools.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
