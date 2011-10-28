Oct 28 (Reuters) -

UP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.12 4.02 8.51 (+2.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+1.7%) Operating 474 mln 296 mln 806 mln

(+60.1 pct) (+46.0 pct) (+23.2%) Recurring 483 mln 305 mln 810 mln (+58.0 pct) (+47.0 pct) (+18.5%) Net

277 mln 124 mln 461 mln

(+122.7 pct) (+32.0 pct) (+30.9%) EPS Y26.89 Y12.66 Y44.80 Shares 10 mln 10 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Up Inc operates cram schools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

