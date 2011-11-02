Nov 2 (Reuters) -

NAMCO BANDAI HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 194.24 173.60 420.00 (+11.9 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+6.6%) Operating 15.76 5.07 25.00

(+211.0 pct) (+53.0%) Recurring 15.98 5.01 26.00 (+219.2 pct) (+58.5%) Net

prft 8.03 loss 1.93 prft 15.00 (+711.5%) EPS prft Y34.96 loss Y8.00 prft Y65.89 Annual div

Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Namco Bandai Holdings Inc is a holding company formed on Sept. 29, 2005, through the merger of two toy makers Bandai Co. and Namco Ltd.

