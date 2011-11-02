UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NAMCO BANDAI HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 194.24 173.60 420.00 (+11.9 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+6.6%) Operating 15.76 5.07 25.00
(+211.0 pct) (+53.0%) Recurring 15.98 5.01 26.00 (+219.2 pct) (+58.5%) Net
prft 8.03 loss 1.93 prft 15.00 (+711.5%) EPS prft Y34.96 loss Y8.00 prft Y65.89 Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Namco Bandai Holdings Inc is a holding company formed on Sept. 29, 2005, through the merger of two toy makers Bandai Co. and Namco Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7832.TK1.
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
SREBRENICA, Bosnia, Feb 9 Former Dutch peacekeepers and bereaved Bosnian Muslims confronted painful memories on Thursday at the opening of a new permanent exhibition in Srebrenica, where Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 people in 1995.