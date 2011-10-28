Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIPPON KUCHO SERVICE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.89 13.91 32.00 (+14.2 pct) (-4.0 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 444 mln 325 mln 1.40
(+36.5 pct) (-50.7 pct) (+21.8%) Recurring 497 mln 363 mln 1.47 (+36.7 pct) (-49.1 pct) (+21.5%) Net
234 mln 135 mln 760 mln
(+73.4 pct) (-56.7 pct) (+73.2%) EPS Y27.17 Y15.68 Y88.17 Annual div
Y32.00 Y32.00 -Q2 div Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Nippon Kucho Service Co Ltd is an airconditioning engineering company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.