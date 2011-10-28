Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MASPRO DENKOH CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.40
17.77 34.00
(+26.1 pct) (+23.8 pct) (-24.2%)
Operating 1.25 1.43 1.60
(-12.5 pct)
(-68.7%) Recurring 1.34
1.50 1.70
(-10.7 pct) (-67.8%) Net
822 mln 922 mln 1.02
(-10.9 pct)
(-66.2%) EPS Y43.66
Y48.98 Y54.16 Shares 20
mln 20 mln Annual div
nil
Y32.00
-Q2 div nil Y7.50
-Q4 div Y24.50
nil
NOTE - Maspro Denkoh Corp makes TV-reception related
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6749.TK1.