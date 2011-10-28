Oct 28 (Reuters) -

MASPRO DENKOH CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.40 17.77 34.00 (+26.1 pct) (+23.8 pct) (-24.2%) Operating 1.25 1.43 1.60

(-12.5 pct) (-68.7%) Recurring 1.34 1.50 1.70 (-10.7 pct) (-67.8%) Net

822 mln 922 mln 1.02

(-10.9 pct) (-66.2%) EPS Y43.66 Y48.98 Y54.16 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

nil Y32.00 -Q2 div nil Y7.50

-Q4 div Y24.50

nil

NOTE - Maspro Denkoh Corp makes TV-reception related equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

