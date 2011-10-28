Oct 28 (Reuters) -

HATSUHO SHOJI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

10.46 9.43 14.20

(+10.9 pct) (-10.7 pct) Operating prft 123 mln loss 98 mln prft 202 mln Recurring prft 161 mln loss 63 mln prft 254 mln Net loss 15 mln loss 158 mln prft 41 mln EPS loss Y1.89 loss Y19.20 prft Y5.00

NOTE - Hatsuho Shoji Co Ltd sells light steel basic materials, construction materials.

