Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SEIRO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
28.73 24.02 42.99
(+19.6 pct) (+25.4 pct)
Operating 2.71 1.93 3.52
(+40.4 pct)
Recurring 2.59 1.88 3.33
(+37.4 pct) Net
1.53 1.14 1.97
(+34.1 pct) EPS
Y75.44 Y51.17 Y97.17
NOTE - Nippon Seiro Co Ltd is a major paraffin producer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
