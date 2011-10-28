Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NIPPON SEIRO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

28.73 24.02 42.99

(+19.6 pct) (+25.4 pct) Operating 2.71 1.93 3.52

(+40.4 pct) Recurring 2.59 1.88 3.33

(+37.4 pct) Net

1.53 1.14 1.97

(+34.1 pct) EPS

Y75.44 Y51.17 Y97.17

NOTE - Nippon Seiro Co Ltd is a major paraffin producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

