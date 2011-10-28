Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL CENTER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.18 1.16 3.60 (+2.3 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+3.7%) Operating loss 272 mln loss 240 mln prft 100 mln (+132.0%) Recurring loss 293 mln loss 267 mln prft 40 mln Net loss 187 mln loss 168 mln prft 30 mln EPS

loss Y44.53 loss Y40.05 prft Y7.13

Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Environmental Control Center Co Ltd engages in environmental survey, analysis of contaminated soil.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

