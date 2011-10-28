Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOIN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.40 5.02 10.50 (+7.5 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+6.9%) Operating prft 231 mln loss 254 mln prft 280 mln

Recurring prft 216 mln loss 264 mln prft 260 mln Net prft 170 mln loss 260 mln prft 220 mln EPS prft Y30.63 loss Y46.68 prft Y39.48 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div

Y15.00 nil -Q2 div Y5.00 nil

-Q4 div nil

Y10.00

NOTE - Toin Corp is a medium-ranking producer of packaging materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

