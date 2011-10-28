Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOIN CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.40
5.02 10.50
(+7.5 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating prft 231 mln loss 254 mln prft 280 mln
Recurring prft 216 mln loss 264 mln
prft 260 mln Net prft 170 mln
loss 260 mln prft 220 mln EPS
prft Y30.63 loss Y46.68 prft Y39.48
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div
Y15.00 nil
-Q2 div Y5.00 nil
-Q4 div nil
Y10.00
NOTE - Toin Corp is a medium-ranking producer of packaging
materials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7923.TK1.