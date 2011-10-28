Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KIMURA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.43
13.46 27.11
(+7.2 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+4.1%)
Operating 816 mln 717 mln 1.17
(+13.7 pct) (-1.2 pct)
(+28.6%) Recurring 785 mln
686 mln 1.11 (+14.4
pct) (+0.9 pct) (+30.7%) Net
337 mln 298 mln 470 mln
(+13.2 pct) (+14.6 pct)
(+27.6%) EPS Y22.78
Y20.12 Y31.67 Annual div
Y6.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Kimura Co Ltd is a wholesaler of building materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7461.TK1.