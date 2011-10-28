Oct 28 (Reuters) -
START TODAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.77
10.24 32.20
(+34.5 pct) (+53.8 pct) (+35.3%)
Operating 3.37 2.47 8.56
(+36.4 pct) (+103.9 pct)
(+46.3%) Recurring 3.35
2.47 8.57
(+36.0 pct) (+102.1 pct) (+46.1%) Net
2.11 1.36 4.80
(+54.4 pct) (+95.2 pct)
(+54.7%) EPS Y19.16
Y12.42 Y43.70 Diluted EPS
Y19.11 Y12.38
Annual div Y10.50
Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y10.50
NOTE - Start Today Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
