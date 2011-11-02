Nov 2 (Reuters) -
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 799.79
733.38 1.67 trln
(+9.1 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+8.5%)
Operating 63.41 42.52 120.00
(+49.1 pct) (+674.1 pct)
(+19.9%) Recurring 65.51
40.46 120.00
(+61.9 pct) (+21.3%) Net
40.09 24.92 74.00
(+60.9 pct)
(+27.8%) EPS Y24.61
Y16.05 Y45.42 Diluted EPS
Y23.29 Y15.16
Annual div Y10.00
Y7.50
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Toray Industries Inc is a major synthetic fibre
maker. Fostering pharmaceutical and information areas..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3402.TK1.