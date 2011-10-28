Oct 28 (Reuters) -

YUKI GOSEI KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.72 4.53 8.30 (-17.7 pct) (+5.6 pct) (-11.0%) Operating 277 mln 140 mln 520 mln

(+98.0 pct) (+69.1%) Recurring 237 mln 100 mln 450 mln (+136.4 pct) (+73.8%) Net

loss 96 mln prft 68 mln prft 10 mln

EPS loss Y4.42 prft Y3.12 prft Y0.46 Shares 22 mln 22 mln

NOTE - Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical intermediates and food additives.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

