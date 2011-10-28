Oct 28 (Reuters) -
YUKI GOSEI KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.72
4.53 8.30
(-17.7 pct) (+5.6 pct) (-11.0%)
Operating 277 mln 140 mln 520 mln
(+98.0 pct)
(+69.1%) Recurring 237 mln
100 mln 450 mln (+136.4
pct) (+73.8%) Net
loss 96 mln prft 68 mln prft 10 mln
EPS loss Y4.42 prft Y3.12 prft
Y0.46 Shares 22 mln 22
mln
NOTE - Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
pharmaceutical intermediates and food additives.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4531.TK1.