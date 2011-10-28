Oct 28 (Reuters) -

NIPPON GEAR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.10 5.17 10.60 (-1.3 pct) (+3.3 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 576 mln 581 mln 940 mln

(-0.9 pct) (+44.9 pct)

(+0.3%) Recurring 557 mln 583 mln 900 mln (-4.6 pct) (+53.1 pct) (-2.7%) Net

318 mln 220 mln 600 mln

(+44.5 pct) (-8.9 pct) (+128.1%) EPS Y22.43 Y15.53 Y42.24 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Nippon Gear Co Ltd is an integrated maker of cogwheels and speed reducers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

