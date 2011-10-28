Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOKYO AUTOMATIC MACHINERY WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.23 2.24 6.30 (-0.5 pct) (-33.3 pct) (+28.3%) Operating loss 186 mln loss 171 mln prft 66 mln

Recurring loss 94 mln loss 129 mln prft 125 mln Net loss 100 mln loss 140 mln prft 115 mln EPS loss Y6.93 loss Y9.76 prft Y7.97 Shares 15 mln 15 mln

Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q4 div Y4.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd is a major manufacturer of automatic cigarette packaging machinery.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6360.TK1.