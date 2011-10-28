Oct 28 (Reuters) -
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 109.33
124.46 250.00
(-12.2 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 11.12 15.16 31.00
(-26.6 pct) (+105.7 pct)
(+3.7%) Recurring 11.95
16.31 34.00
(-26.7 pct) (+107.6 pct) (+4.4%) Net
4.26 8.92 17.50
(-52.2 pct) (+123.6 pct)
(+2.3%) EPS Y24.85
Y51.38 Y102.15 Annual div
Y26.00 Y26.00
-Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y13.00
Y13.00
NOTE - Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of
automobile head lamps.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6923.TK1.