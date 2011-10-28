Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOWNNEWS-SHA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 824 mln
733 mln 1.50 3.15
(+12.4 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Operating 125 mln 68 mln 143 mln
367 mln
(+84.2 pct) (+17.5 pct)
Recurring 127 mln 70 mln
144 mln 370 mln
(+79.5 pct) (+17.4 pct)
Net 70 mln 32 mln
79 mln 203 mln
(+116.8 pct) (+4.6 pct)
EPS Y12.86 Y5.93
Y14.38 Y36.86
NOTE - Townnews-sha Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2481.TK1.