Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOWNNEWS-SHA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 824 mln 733 mln 1.50 3.15 (+12.4 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 125 mln 68 mln 143 mln

367 mln

(+84.2 pct) (+17.5 pct)

Recurring 127 mln 70 mln

144 mln 370 mln

(+79.5 pct) (+17.4 pct)

Net 70 mln 32 mln

79 mln 203 mln

(+116.8 pct) (+4.6 pct)

EPS Y12.86 Y5.93

Y14.38 Y36.86

NOTE - Townnews-sha Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

