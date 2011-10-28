Oct 28 (Reuters) -
AICHI STEEL WORKS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 106.56
103.18 234.00
(+3.3 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+8.6%)
Operating 3.31 6.33 11.00
(-47.8 pct)
(-21.8%) Recurring 2.42
5.64 10.00
(-57.1 pct) (-22.3%) Net
1.41 10.41 6.00
(-86.5 pct)
(-60.5%) EPS Y7.16
Y53.08 Y30.55 Diluted EPS
Y7.16 Y47.99
Annual div Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Aichi Steel Works Ltd is a specialty steel maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
