(Corrects the table as follows)
Feb 28 (Reuters) -
KYODO PUBLIC RELATIONS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.97 2.25 4.31
(-12.4 pct)
Operating 15 mln 1 mln 127 mln
Recurring prft 18 mln loss 5 mln prft 130 mln
Net loss 8 mln loss 28 mln prft 55 mln
EPS loss Y7.17 loss Y22.79 prft Y44.75
Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y30.00
NOTE - Kyodo Public Relations Co Ltd provides public
relations services.
