Nov 2 (Reuters) -

MITSUI & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.23 trln 4.87 trln 11.50 trln (+7.5 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+15.7%) Operating 194.68 169.83

(+14.6 pct) (+123.5 pct)

Pretax 231.64 189.12 (+22.5 pct) (+231.9 pct) Net

227.26 183.23 430.00

(+24.0 pct) (+151.6 pct) (+40.2%) EPS Y124.54 Y100.42 Y235.64 Diluted EPS

Y124.54 Y100.42 Annual div Y55.00

Y47.00 -Q2 div Y27.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y27.00

Y28.00

NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

