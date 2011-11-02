BRIEF-Karessa Pharma Holding proposes Ulf Lindberg Chairman
* Board proposes Ulf Lindberg is elected new Chairman at EGM on March 3, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kquABW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 70.17 63.78 145.40 (+10.0 pct) (-5.1 pct) (+7.5%) Operating 17.68 13.10 36.20
(+35.0 pct) (-41.5 pct)
(+2.8%) Recurring 19.19 14.77 38.40 (+29.9 pct) (-38.7 pct) (+2.3%) Net
8.38 9.33 21.00
(-10.1 pct) (-41.4 pct) (-13.3%) EPS Y79.07 Y85.76 Y198.08 Annual div
Y180.00 Y180.00 -Q2 div Y90.00 Y90.00
-Q4 div Y90.00
Y90.00
NOTE - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a drug maker strong in prescription drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4528.TK1.
* Board proposes Ulf Lindberg is elected new Chairman at EGM on March 3, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kquABW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAMPINA GRANDE, BRAZIL, Feb 9 The doctor who first linked the Zika virus to birth defects says Brazil has too quickly forgotten the tragedy of 2,000 babies born with smaller-than-normal heads and runs the risk of a second wave of infections if the virus mutates.
* CVS Health- DIR performance network-based fees charged to pharmacies are allowed under CMS regulation; CVS does not keep or profit from performance network-based DIR