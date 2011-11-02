Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NISHI-NIPPON RAILROAD CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 158.25
156.59 325.40
(+1.1 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+0.5%)
Operating 5.58 4.88 13.00
(+14.3 pct) (+45.9 pct)
(+18.4%) Recurring 4.94
3.98 11.20
(+23.9 pct) (+62.6 pct) (+21.9%) Net
1.64 1.16 5.20
(+41.3 pct) (+149.3 pct)
(-10.1%) EPS Y4.14
Y2.93 Y13.17 Diluted EPS
Y4.14 Y2.93
Annual div Y6.00
Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co Ltd is a regional railway
and bus operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9031.TK1.