BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
GREE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011
LATEST RESULTS Sales
30.43 Operating 16.65 Recurring
16.53 Net 9.45 EPS
Y41.01 Diluted EPS Y38.92
NOTE - Gree Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3632.TK1.
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.