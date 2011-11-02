Nov 2 (Reuters) -

NIHON DENGI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.24 7.00 22.00 (-10.8 pct) (+25.2 pct) (+0.9%) Operating loss 755 mln loss 851 mln prft 1.40

(+1.5%) Recurring loss 719 mln loss 833 mln prft 1.45

(+3.5%) Net

loss 446 mln loss 515 mln prft 820 mln

(+2.6%)

EPS loss Y54.43 loss Y62.91 prft Y100.05 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Nihon Dengi Co Ltd is a construction company engaged in designing and construction of production control systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

