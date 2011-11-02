Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NIHON DENGI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.24
7.00 22.00
(-10.8 pct) (+25.2 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating loss 755 mln loss 851 mln prft 1.40
(+1.5%) Recurring loss 719 mln loss
833 mln prft 1.45
(+3.5%) Net
loss 446 mln loss 515 mln prft 820 mln
(+2.6%)
EPS loss Y54.43 loss Y62.91
prft Y100.05 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Nihon Dengi Co Ltd is a construction company engaged
in designing and construction of production control systems.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
