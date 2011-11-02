Nov 2 (Reuters) -

LEAD CO INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.20 8.10 Operating loss 80 mln loss 130 mln Recurring loss 60 mln loss 110 mln Net loss 120 mln loss 160 mln

NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for car airconditioners and automobile parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6982.TK1.