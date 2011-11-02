Nov 2 (Reuters) -
FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 284.62
293.26 579.90
(-2.9 pct) (+4.4 pct) (-1.7%)
Operating 13.92 11.66 28.80
(+19.4 pct) (+325.8 pct)
(+9.3%) Recurring 15.05
14.09 30.90
(+6.9 pct) (+206.9 pct) (+4.9%) Net
9.00 6.08 16.80
(+48.0 pct) (+101.1 pct)
(+68.0%) EPS Y3,842.05
Y2,640.63 Y7,173.52 Annual div
Y1,600.00 Y1,800.00
-Q2 div Y800.00 Y800.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y800.00
NOTE - Fuji Media Holdings Inc is a nationwide TV network.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4676.TK1.