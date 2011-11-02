Nov 2 (Reuters) -

E-GUARDIAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.91 1.34 1.92

860 mln

(+42.3 pct) (+56.1 pct) (+0.6%)

(-6.3%) Operating prft 176 mln prft 204 mln prft 30 mln loss 41 mln

(-13.3 pct) (+65.7 pct) (-83.0%)

Recurring prft 161 mln prft 212 mln prft 30 mln loss 41 mln

(-24.1 pct) (+72.5 pct) (-81.4%)

Net prft 88 mln prft 119 mln prft 14 mln loss 28 mln

(-26.0 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-84.1%)

EPS prft Y54.57 prft Y102.01 prft Y8.33 loss Y16.73 Diluted EPS Y53.44

Shares 2 mln 1 mln Annual div Y5.00 nil -Q2 div

nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00 nil

NOTE - E-Guardian Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

