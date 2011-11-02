Nov 2 (Reuters) -
E-GUARDIAN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.91 1.34 1.92
860 mln
(+42.3 pct) (+56.1 pct) (+0.6%)
(-6.3%)
Operating prft 176 mln prft 204 mln prft 30 mln
loss 41 mln
(-13.3 pct) (+65.7 pct) (-83.0%)
Recurring prft 161 mln prft 212 mln
prft 30 mln loss 41 mln
(-24.1 pct) (+72.5 pct) (-81.4%)
Net prft 88 mln prft 119 mln
prft 14 mln loss 28 mln
(-26.0 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-84.1%)
EPS prft Y54.57 prft Y102.01
prft Y8.33 loss Y16.73
Diluted EPS Y53.44
Shares 2 mln
1 mln Annual div
Y5.00 nil -Q2 div
nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00 nil
NOTE - E-Guardian Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6050.TK1.