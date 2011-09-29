Sept 29 (Reuters) -

AEON MALL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 72.62 71.26 152.00 (+1.9 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+4.7%) Operating 18.41 18.64

(-1.2 pct) (+11.1 pct)

Recurring 17.56 17.98 (-2.3 pct) (+9.9 pct) Net

8.85 10.46

(-15.3 pct) (+11.8 pct)

EPS Y48.87 Y57.72

Diluted EPS

Y48.85 Y57.70 Annual div Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Aeon Mall Co Ltd is a real estate company, engaged mainly in development and management of shopping malls..

