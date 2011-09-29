Sept 29 (Reuters) -

ZWEI CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.81 1.93 4.00 (-6.3 pct) (-9.3 pct) (+4.2%) Operating 48 mln 192 mln 550 mln

(-74.7 pct) (-8.7 pct) (+14.9%) Recurring 67 mln 212 mln 580 mln (-68.4 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+13.9%) Net

2 mln 131 mln 300 mln

(-97.9 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+0.8%) EPS Y0.69 Y33.64 Y76.92 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Zwei Co. Ltd. is a bridal services operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2417.TK1.