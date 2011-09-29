Sept 29 (Reuters) -
ZWEI CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.81
1.93 4.00
(-6.3 pct) (-9.3 pct) (+4.2%)
Operating 48 mln 192 mln 550 mln
(-74.7 pct) (-8.7 pct)
(+14.9%) Recurring 67 mln
212 mln 580 mln (-68.4
pct) (-7.8 pct) (+13.9%) Net
2 mln 131 mln 300 mln
(-97.9 pct) (+1.7 pct)
(+0.8%) EPS Y0.69
Y33.64 Y76.92 Shares 4
mln 4 mln Annual div
Y30.00
Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Zwei Co. Ltd. is a bridal services operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2417.TK1.