Sept 29 (Reuters) -

NIPPON KAYAKU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.76 36.34 78.00 162.00 (+1.2 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating 5.31 5.23 10.50

22.50 (+1.6 pct) (+35.8 pct)

Recurring 5.50 4.53 11.00 23.00 (+21.4 pct) (+17.5 pct) Net

2.87 2.20 6.00 13.00 (+30.7 pct) (+6.7 pct)

EPS Y15.82 Y12.10 Y33.09 Y71.70 Diluted EPS Y15.79 Y12.10

NOTE - Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd produces anticancer drugs and pharmaceuticals.

