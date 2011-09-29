Sept 29 (Reuters) -
NIPPON KAYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.76
36.34 78.00 162.00
(+1.2 pct) (+8.3 pct)
Operating 5.31 5.23 10.50
22.50 (+1.6 pct) (+35.8 pct)
Recurring 5.50
4.53 11.00 23.00
(+21.4 pct) (+17.5 pct) Net
2.87 2.20 6.00
13.00 (+30.7 pct) (+6.7 pct)
EPS Y15.82
Y12.10 Y33.09 Y71.70
Diluted EPS Y15.79 Y12.10
NOTE - Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd produces anticancer drugs and
pharmaceuticals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4272.TK1.