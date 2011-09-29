Sept 29 (Reuters) -
TAKARA PRINTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.70
5.06 7.19 11.63
(-7.0 pct) (-4.6 pct)
Operating 1.17 1.52 1.18
830 mln
(-22.8 pct) (-12.0 pct)
Recurring 1.19 1.54
1.15 780 mln
(-22.8 pct) (-11.8 pct)
Net 687 mln 837 mln
630 mln 410 mln
(-17.9 pct) (-17.9 pct)
EPS Y58.97 Y67.67
Y54.01 Y35.15
NOTE - Takara Printing Co Ltd is a specialised printing
firm of corporate disclosure documents.
