Sept 29 (Reuters) -

AEON CREDIT SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 81.63 82.57 171.50 (-1.1 pct) (-2.8 pct) (+1.4%) Operating 10.23 8.51 22.60

(+20.2 pct) (-2.2 pct)

(+9.1%) Recurring 10.32 8.58 22.60 (+20.2 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+8.5%) Net

3.05 3.85 9.60

(-20.8 pct) (+0.6%) EPS Y19.43 Y24.52 Y61.20 Diluted EPS

Y19.43 Annual div Y45.00

Y40.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q3 div

Y5.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00

NOTE - Aeon Credit Service Co Ltd is a consumer credit company affiliated to major retail group Aeon.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8570.TK1.