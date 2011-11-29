Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.30 3.30 Operating 780 mln 780 mln Recurring 670 mln 670 mln Net 250 mln 320 mln
NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2137.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: