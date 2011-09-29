Sept 29 (Reuters) -

MAXVALU TOHOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 46.13 45.78 93.00 (+0.8 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 508 mln 331 mln 800 mln

(+53.3 pct) (+352.3 pct) (+48.9%) Recurring 439 mln 285 mln 700 mln (+54.0 pct) (+262.9 pct) (+49.1%) Net

loss 923 mln loss 41 mln loss 2.80

EPS loss Y57.88 loss Y3.46 loss Y157.08 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

