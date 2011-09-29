Sept 29 (Reuters) -
MAXVALU TOHOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 46.13
45.78 93.00
(+0.8 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.3%)
Operating 508 mln 331 mln 800 mln
(+53.3 pct) (+352.3 pct)
(+48.9%) Recurring 439 mln
285 mln 700 mln (+54.0
pct) (+262.9 pct) (+49.1%) Net
loss 923 mln loss 41 mln loss 2.80
EPS loss Y57.88 loss Y3.46 loss
Y157.08 Shares 12 mln 12
mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
