Sept 29 (Reuters) -

CFS CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.51

106.00

(-11.9%) Operating

1.05 2.40 (+9.9%) Recurring 1.23

2.50

(+11.4%) Net loss 347 mln prft 400 mln

(-65.5%)

EPS loss Y10.01 prft Y11.54 Shares 35 mln 35 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

