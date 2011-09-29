Sept 29 (Reuters) -
CFS CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.51
106.00
(-11.9%) Operating
1.05 2.40
(+9.9%) Recurring 1.23
2.50
(+11.4%) Net
loss 347 mln prft 400 mln
(-65.5%)
EPS loss Y10.01 prft
Y11.54 Shares 35 mln
35 mln Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8229.TK1.