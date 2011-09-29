Sept 29 (Reuters) -

HIMARAYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 49.61 45.68 52.00

25.60 (+8.6 pct) (+3.2 pct)

(+4.8%) (+5.8%) Operating 2.28 1.78

(+28.4 pct) (+99.0 pct)

Recurring 2.27 1.86 2.32 1.00 (+21.9 pct) (+104.9 pct) (+1.8%) (-21.7%) Net 769 mln 550 mln 1.30

565 mln

(+39.9 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+69.0%)

(+46.9%) EPS Y64.20 Y45.90 Y108.47

Y47.14 Annual div Y12.00 Y12.00 Y12.00

-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Himaraya Co Ltd is a retail chain store operator specializing in sporting goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

