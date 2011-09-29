Sept 29 (Reuters) -
K. R. S. CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
104.88 101.01 139.00
(+3.8 pct) (-0.3 pct)
Operating 1.66 1.57 1.80
(+5.8 pct) (+54.5 pct)
Recurring 1.62 1.33 1.86
(+21.6 pct) (+31.5 pct) Net
401 mln 186 mln 550 mln
(+115.6 pct) (-23.4 pct)
EPS Y31.71 Y14.71 Y43.41
NOTE - K. R. S. Corp distributes frozen and chilled foods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9369.TK1.