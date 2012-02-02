UPDATE 8-Kansas man charged with killing Indian in possible hate crime
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds comment from Indian Embassy and county prosecutor)
Feb 2 Three months to December 31, 2011
(in billions of yen unless specified)
LATEST PREVIOUS (Group) FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.13 9.00 Operating 500 mln 200 mln Recurring 510 mln 200 mln Net 330 mln 160 mln EPS 1,637.97 yen 784.11 yen
NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and content for cellular phone users.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3715.TK1.
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds comment from Indian Embassy and county prosecutor)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - P resident Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.