Feb 2 (Reuters) -

SONY CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.40 trln 6.50 trln Operating loss 95.00 prft 20.00 Pretax loss 115.00 prft 10.00 Net loss 220.00 loss 90.00 EPS loss 219.22 yen loss 89.68 yen

NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)

