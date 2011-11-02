Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SONY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.57 trln 1.73 trln

(-9.1 pct) Operating loss 1.64 68.65 Pretax 95 mln 62.71 (-99.8 pct) Net

loss 26.98 prft 31.15 EPS loss Y26.88 prft Y31.04 Diluted loss Y26.88 prft Y31.00 EPS

NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

